LG K40, K50 and Q60 set for MWC 2019

Before we go into Samsung overdrive mode for the Unpacked event — happening at 2pm Eastern today — LG thought it would like to have a few seconds to bring you news of three mid-range phones it will proffer at MWC 2019.

All of them feature the same octa-core chipset running at 2GHz tops, 7.1 DTS:X 3D Surround Sound via headphones, a dedicated Google Assistant button and a fingerprint sensor.

The K40 is the more diminutive of the trio with a 5.7-inch 720p 2:1 FullVision display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with available microSD expansion, a 16-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 3,000mAh battery. AI CAM features for on-the-spot beautification.

The K50 takes the display to 6.26 inches and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, the RAM up to 3GB, the cameras at 13 megapixels apiece with a secondary rear 2-megapixel depth sensor, a notched display to make room for the selfie camera a larger 3,500mAh battery and MIL SPEC resistance for drops.

The Q60 stretches the display out just a bit to 19:9 aspect ratio, amps the storage up to 64GB and brings three rear cameras: a 16-megapixel general purpose camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel super wide camera.

Expect to learn more about these devices as well as the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ 5G with official MWC coverage coming next week