LG has launched a new budget smartphone for the US market called the LG K31. The new entry-level offering from LG features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a thick chin at the bottom. It draws power from MediaTek’s low-end Helio P22 SoC paired with a paltry 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, out of which only 17GB is usable.

Imaging duties are handled by a 13MP primary camera that is assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. Selfies and video calls, on the other hand, will be taken care of by a 5MP front camera. The whole system draws juice from a rather small 3,000mAh battery, while Android 10 runs things on the software side.

LG K31 specifications

Display 5.7-inch HD+ FullVision

1520 x 720 pixels Processor MediaTek Helio P22 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB

(up to 17GB usable) Rear Cameras 13MP primary with PDAF

5MP wide-angle Front Camera 5MP Battery 3,000mAh Software Android 10 Charging Micro USB

LG K31 price and availability

The LG K31 comes in a single silver color and is now available from Spectrum Mobile priced at $119.99, or you can also opt for a 2-year plan that costs $5/month. Alternatively, you can purchase the LG K31 directly from the company’s official online store in an unlocked state, but at a slightly higher price of $149.99 a pop.