LG has announced new K-series smartphones. The new lineup includes LG K61, K51S, and K41S. They will be made available starting in the second quarter in the US followed by key select markets in Asia and Europe. However, the trio’s pricing is yet to be revealed by the company.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new smartphones.

LG K61 specifications

6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display

An unnamed 2.3 GHz octa-core processor

4GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage, expandable up to 2TB with microSD

48MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 5MP depth sensor, LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

3.5mm audio jack, DTS:X 3D Surround

Rear fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button

Dual SIM

MIL-STD 810G compliance

4,000mAh battery

Blue, White, and Titanium color options.

LG K51S specifications

6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

An unnamed 2.3 GHz octa-core processor

3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable up to 2TB with microSD

32MP rear camera, 5MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

3.5mm audio jack, DTS:X 3D Surround

Rear fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button

Dual SIM

MIL-STD 810G compliance

4,000mAh built-in battery

Blue, Pink, and Titanium color options.

LG K41S specifications

6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

13MP rear camera, 5MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

3.5mm audio jack, DTS:X 3D Surround

Rear fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button

Dual SIM

MIL-STD 810G compliance

4,000mAh built-in battery

Titanium, Black, and White color options.

Source: LG Newsroom