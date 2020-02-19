LG has announced new K-series smartphones. The new lineup includes LG K61, K51S, and K41S. They will be made available starting in the second quarter in the US followed by key select markets in Asia and Europe. However, the trio’s pricing is yet to be revealed by the company.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new smartphones.
LG K61 specifications
- 6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display
- An unnamed 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage, expandable up to 2TB with microSD
- 48MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 5MP depth sensor, LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, DTS:X 3D Surround
- Rear fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button
- Dual SIM
- MIL-STD 810G compliance
- 4,000mAh battery
- Blue, White, and Titanium color options.
LG K51S specifications
- 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display
- An unnamed 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable up to 2TB with microSD
- 32MP rear camera, 5MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, DTS:X 3D Surround
- Rear fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button
- Dual SIM
- MIL-STD 810G compliance
- 4,000mAh built-in battery
- Blue, Pink, and Titanium color options.
LG K41S specifications
- 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display
- 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, DTS:X 3D Surround
- Rear fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button
- Dual SIM
- MIL-STD 810G compliance
- 4,000mAh built-in battery
- Titanium, Black, and White color options.
Source: LG Newsroom