LG is teasing a dual-display phone: the same or another one?

There are rumors of two, three, even four devices coming from LG at IFA 2019, and, frankly, when it comes to chatter, the sky is the limit. What we do know is that LG has been officially teasing a device which could end up being the LG G8X, with its dual display accessory, and now the Korean company has published another teaser video.

Whether it’s for the same phone or for a different one is up to you, and the reports you tend to believe. Speculations vary from the G8X to the possibility of a V60, but one thing is certain: LG believes that it’s too early for it to release a foldable smartphone, even though the company has plenty of patents of the matter, and, instead, is taking a different approach, one we’ve seen with the second screen accessory for the V50 ThinQ.

It will all become clear on September 6 at 10a Berlin time, and we’ll be there to tell you all about it.