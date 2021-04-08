lg velvet review

LG shuttered its mobile division a few days ago, reportedly, after failing to find a buyer. The company announced its exit from the market after its phone business failed to turn a profit for years in a row. Despite trying to innovate, LG Mobile kept bleeding money. After the announcement, LG also said that it aims to release Android 12 update for a handful of its phones. However, given the poor track record, we aren’t too hopeful about it. That said, LG Mobile has now pledged for something that most other phone manufacturers don’t do.

LG Electronics announced today that all its premium smartphones will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase.  That means if you purchased a phone running Android 10, and updated it to Android 11, it is still eligible for Android 12 and 13 OS updates. Most other phone manufacturers provide two years of OS updates and three to four years of security updates. Hence, we are a bit skeptical about how LG plans to pull this off.

The three OS update guarantee applies to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates,” wrote LG in its blog post.

The lineup of premium phones released in 2019 and later eligible for updates include G series, V series, VELVET, and Wing. Moreover, certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates given that the device is compatible with upcoming OS. Moreover, LG says that it will continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter “to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners.” Hence, consumers can still purchase LG mobile phones currently in inventory. Further, service support and security software updates will continue to be provided for a period of time for certain devices.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

