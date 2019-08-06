LG IFA 2019 invitation hints triple displays, sort of

The LG V50 ThinQ didn’t take the foldable route, but, instead, the Korean manufacturer equipped the device with an accessory that acts as a secondary screen (as seen above). It looks like LG will take this one step further, as revealed by the official IFA 2019 invitation to the company’s event on Friday, September 6, in Berlin.

The teaser video below reveals a similar dual-screen cover or accessory, but, this time around, we’re spotting a third display on the outside, when the device is flipped closed. This could very well serve as a ticker or notification display in addition to showing the date and time. Think of it as a physical always-on display, in terms of the information that is being shown.

LG has “reviewed releasing the foldable smartphone when launching 5G smartphone but decided not to produce it”, as Brian Kwon, President of Mobile Communications Company & Home Entertainment Company, has said.

Will it be the only device announced? Will it be the G9 or the V55/V60? We’ll be there to tell you all about it!