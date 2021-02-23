LG Gram 360

LG is expanding its Gram series. It recently launched the 2021 lineup. Now, the company has unveiled the LG Gram 360, which folds 360-degrees allowing you to use the laptop in multiple modes such as tent mode and tablet mode. It comes in two screen sizes – 14-inch and 16-inch, retaining the build quality of the series. The latest laptop is powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs. It runs Windows 10 Home.

The LG Gram 360’s 14-inch model comes with a WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS display, whereas the other 16-inch variant features a WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS display. Both of them have a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There is 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 4,266MHz, and 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD with a single expansion slot to upgrade storage.

LG Gram 360

The LG Gram 360 sports two 2W speakers that support HD Audio and DTS:X Ultra. Further, the keyboard is backlit and the touch pad supports Windows gestures. As for connectivity options, you get Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, headphone jack, a USB 3.1 port, and two USB Type-C ports (PD, Thunderbolt 4). The 14-inch variant packs a 72Whr battery, while the 16-inch model is backed by an 80Whr battery. The laptop also features an HD webcam and a fingerprint sensor.

LG touts that its latest Gram 360 is MIL-STD compliant and has passed seven tests for shock, dust, high temperature, low temperature, vibration, salt mist, and low pressure. It weighs 1.25kg for the 14-inch model, whereas the 16-inch version weighs 1.48kg.

The LG Gram 360 is priced at KRW 2.09 million (~USD 1,880) for the base configuration of 14-inch model. It comes in Obsidian Black and Topaz Green, while the 16-inch model will be made available in Obsidian Black and Quartz Silver color options. There is no word on global availability yet.

Source

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Android 12 is Here! Here’s What’s NEW! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the release of Android 12 Developer Preview, Apple’s foldable iPhone, and more.
Apple’s 21.5-inch iMac is selling for $920, more deals on Razer devices are also available today
Today’s Amazon deals feature the latest 21.5 iMac with 4K Retina Display, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop and more
Samsung Galaxy Book
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series with OLED display, 5G is coming soon
Samsung is going to offer the Galaxy Book Pro series in two display sizes of 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch.