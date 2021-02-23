LG is expanding its Gram series. It recently launched the 2021 lineup. Now, the company has unveiled the LG Gram 360, which folds 360-degrees allowing you to use the laptop in multiple modes such as tent mode and tablet mode. It comes in two screen sizes – 14-inch and 16-inch, retaining the build quality of the series. The latest laptop is powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs. It runs Windows 10 Home.

The LG Gram 360’s 14-inch model comes with a WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS display, whereas the other 16-inch variant features a WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS display. Both of them have a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There is 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 4,266MHz, and 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD with a single expansion slot to upgrade storage.

The LG Gram 360 sports two 2W speakers that support HD Audio and DTS:X Ultra. Further, the keyboard is backlit and the touch pad supports Windows gestures. As for connectivity options, you get Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, headphone jack, a USB 3.1 port, and two USB Type-C ports (PD, Thunderbolt 4). The 14-inch variant packs a 72Whr battery, while the 16-inch model is backed by an 80Whr battery. The laptop also features an HD webcam and a fingerprint sensor.

LG touts that its latest Gram 360 is MIL-STD compliant and has passed seven tests for shock, dust, high temperature, low temperature, vibration, salt mist, and low pressure. It weighs 1.25kg for the 14-inch model, whereas the 16-inch version weighs 1.48kg.

The LG Gram 360 is priced at KRW 2.09 million (~USD 1,880) for the base configuration of 14-inch model. It comes in Obsidian Black and Topaz Green, while the 16-inch model will be made available in Obsidian Black and Quartz Silver color options. There is no word on global availability yet.

