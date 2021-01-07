LG has announced the 2021 version of its LG Gram laptops. They are powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. The new lineup includes five laptops: LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P). Unlike the size, they have a common 16:10 display. The Gram series is known for its lightweight and slim form factor.

While the company is yet to announce the availability of the LG Gram 2021 series, it says it will allow visitors to experience them first-hand at its virtual showroom for CES 2021. LG is offering them in multiple RAM and storage configurations as well as various color options. The LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) will sell in Black, Silver, and White colour options. On the other hand, the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) will be available in Black, Green, and Silver colors.

The Gram 17, 16, and 14 have different display sizes and batteries, but the internal specs remain the same. They feature an IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. They are powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and options for Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. As for the memory, they have 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen 3×2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), two USB 3.2 Gen2x1, an HDMI port, a microSD/UFS port, and a headphone port.

The LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) feature touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The processor, RAM options, and storage remain the same. For connectivity, they also come with Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen3x2 ports (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), a single USB 3.2 Gen2x1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD/ UFS port, and a headphone jack.