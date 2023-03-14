We start today’s savings with excellent options for those looking to purchase a new laptop, starting with the LG gram 15, which now sells for just $1,136 after receiving a 24 percent discount. This laptop has several configurations that let you choose the processor, RAM, storage space, and more. But today’s deal will get you a 2022 model with 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Xe graphics, a 15.6-inch non-reflective display, and $365 instant savings.

LG’s 2020 gram series laptops will also deliver fantastic audio, image quality, long-lasting battery life, and a very light and portable design. These features are also found on the LG gram 14 2-in-1 tablet/laptop, now available for $1,199 with 29 percent savings, meaning that you can take one home and score $500 savings. This option arrives with a smaller 14-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.

We have also spotted some exciting savings on more powerful and gaming-oriented machines, starting with the MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop, selling for $1,750 thanks to a 13 percent discount, representing $250 savings. This model has a large 17.3-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, 32GB RAM, an Intel Core i7 processor, 2TB NVMe storage space, NVIDIA GeForce 3060 graphics, and more than enough power to run the best and latest games available. Or get the more affordable MSI GF63 gaming laptop for just 598, thanks to a very compelling 46 percent discount.

Finally, you can add extra storage space to your laptop with Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD, which now sells for $135 after scoring an insane 50 percent discount on its 2TB storage variant. Just make sure you are OK with having a red portable SSD, as it’s the only variant receiving this special treatment. The other two color options are also on sale but will cost you $160 after receiving a 41 percent discount.