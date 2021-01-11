LG first teased its upcoming rollable phone packing a retractable slide-out display back in September last year. Following the teaser, we’ve come across multiple leaks surrounding the next ambitious LG device which is part of its Explorer Project initiative. Well, we finally have our first real-life look at the futuristic phone. As part of its CES video press conference, the company twice gave us a glimpse of the device in action.

LG Rollable might arrive in the first half of 2021

Touted to debut as LG Rollable, the device appears to employ a motorized mechanism that extends the panel outside or retracts it inside depending on the use-case scenario. Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any details about the engineering behind its rollable phone. But at first glance, it appears to take the same approach as TCL’s own smartphone-tablet hybrid with an extendable display. To recall, OPPO also showcased a similar device called OPPO X 2021 that features a flexible display with a similar slide-out design.

As per reports emerging out LG’s home market, LG Rollable will make its debut in the first half of 2021. Rumors suggest that the device will feature an OLED display and might eventually hit the shelves carrying the name LG Slide. Another leak that emerged last month mentioned that the LG Rollable will cost somewhere around $2359, which puts it in an even higher price bracket than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Rumors suggest that the LG offering will feature a 7.4-inch display that will work in three scenarios – a phone mode that outputs 2428×1080 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio, a video mode with 2428×1366 resolution figures, while a productivity mode changes those numbers to 2428×1600 pixels. This will likely materialize by extending the rollable OLED panel to a variable extent. Inside, the LG device will reportedly pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, 16 gigs of RAM, and a 4,200mAh battery.

You can watch the full LG CES 2021 press conference below: