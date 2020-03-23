The LG G8 ThinQ packs Qualcomm’s 2019 flagship – the Snapdragon 855 – and same was the case with its predecessors, all of which were flagship phones. But the upcoming LG G9 ThinQ might go in a different direction.

As per reports coming out of Korea, the LG G8 ThinQ might employ the Snapdragon 765 SoC that comes with an integrated 5G modem. This would help LG do some cost-cutting, as Qualcomm sells the Snapdragon X55 5G modem as a bundle package with the already pricey Snapdragon 865 SoC.

While this might look like a big thing on paper, the Snapdragon 765 SoC is the second-best chip from Qualcomm right now, so you won’t notice much of a performance hit on the LG G9 ThinQ. Moreover, Google is also reportedly fitting the Pixel 5 with the same chip, which means LG is not alone here.

Source: Naver