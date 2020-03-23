Author
Tags

The LG G8 ThinQ packs Qualcomm’s 2019 flagship – the Snapdragon 855 – and same was the case with its predecessors, all of which were flagship phones. But the upcoming LG G9 ThinQ might go in a different direction.

As per reports coming out of Korea, the LG G8 ThinQ might employ the Snapdragon 765 SoC that comes with an integrated 5G modem. This would help LG do some cost-cutting, as Qualcomm sells the Snapdragon X55 5G modem as a bundle package with the already pricey Snapdragon 865 SoC.

While this might look like a big thing on paper, the Snapdragon 765 SoC is the second-best chip from Qualcomm right now, so you won’t notice much of a performance hit on the LG G9 ThinQ. Moreover, Google is also reportedly fitting the Pixel 5 with the same chip, which means LG is not alone here.

Source: Naver

You May Also Like

Best smartphones with a periscope camera

Periscope cameras are the next big thing when it comes to smartphone photography. Here are the best phones that currently offer a periscope camera hardware.

Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What’s new?

Google has released the second developer preview of Android 11. Here’s a list of all the notable new features and changes that come with it.

If you have a Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, don’t update to Android 10

Xiaomi released a buggy version of Android 10 for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite and it’s causing devices to brick or putting them in a boot loop