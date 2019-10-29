LG G8X ThinQ and its three displays launch on Sprint on November 8

We get more details on the LG G8X ThinQ U.S. launch, thanks to Sprint. LG initially shared pricing and availability for its latest flagship smartphone, complete with the Dual Screen case, and now Sprint is going into the specifics. Pre-orders start on November 1, and you should be able to secure yours following this link, once it goes live.

LG G8X ThinQ lets you multitask like never before in a whole new way – watch movies, videos and sports while getting things done on your to-do list across two screens. Sprint customers who are entertainment lovers, mobile gamers and heavy multitaskers will quickly see the benefit of a detachable second screen that lets you do more at once. LG G8X ThinQ is another great example of LG innovation, and we are excited to bring it to our customers as we enter the holiday season — Dow Draper, CCO, Sprint

Additionally, if you switch to Sprint, you can get the LG G8X ThinQ for $15 per month with Sprint Flex lease. This also applies to existing Sprint customers if they are upgrade-eligible or add a line of service to a current account. For a limited time, you can also get an LG Dual Screen by mail-in rebate from LG.