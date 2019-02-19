LG G8s ThinQ could be another upcoming G8 variant

LG is going to unveil the G8 ThinQ at its special event in Barcelona later this month, according to rumors. The same event is expected to unveil the 5G LG V50 ThinQ for Sprint, but apparently the Korean manufacturer is preparing another G8 variant, if this report is accurate. LG has been known to release toned-down versions of its flagships under different monikers, but seeing an “s” added at the end of the flagship’s name is rather unusual.

The LG G8s ThinQ name has been uncovered from a patent the company filed at the beginning of the month. There are several theories surrounding this LG G8s ThinQ. If LG follows its own logic with the V30 and V30s, the G8s could be, on the contrary, an upgraded model, sporting maybe more RAM and storage.

Another theory suggests that this could be the 5G LG G8 ThinQ, with the only difference being hardware that enables 5G operation. It could also be a local carrier version of the phone, as the patent was filed in Korea. It is not clear what LG’s plans are, at the moment, and whether we’ll see this phone at MWC 2019, if at all.

The render above also shows two cameras, instead of three, but take everything with a pinch of salt. It’s more of a mock-up than a render to go by.