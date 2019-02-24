Android

LG G8s ThinQ announced, but not for the U.S.

LG G8 ThinQ
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Screen Size

6.2-inch OLED FullVision
18.7:9, FHD+ 2248 x 1080

Memory

6GB RAM

Storage

64GB/128GB storage
expandable

Camera/s

Rear:
13MP Wide + 12MP Standard + 12MP Telephoto

Front:
8MP Standard + Z Camera (ToF Technology)

Battery

3550mAh

Release Date

February 24, 2019

Operating System

Android 9 Pie

We’ve heard about the LG G8s ThinQ for the first time earlier this week, and, just as we suspected, it is going to be a toned-down version of the G8 ThinQ. LG announced the G8s ThinQ as the third MWC 2019 phone, in addition to the G8 ThinQ and the V50 ThinQ 5G. The Korean company targets the G8s ThinQ at those who want “premium fit and finish without sacrificing performance or the premium essentials that make the LG G8 ThinQ so special”.

It still runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855  chip, and, just like its flagship sibling, comes with 6GB of RAM. In addition to the 128GB storage option, there will also be a 64GB variant. The display has been switched out to a 6.2-inch OLED panel with 2248 x 1080 resolution, and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. Obviously, this display doesn’t feature the Crystal Sound OLED technology, so it won’t emit any sounds. 

The camera system is different too, with a triple-camera system comprised of a 13MP Wide +  12MP Standard + 12MP Telephoto shooters. The front-facing system is unchanged, with an 8MP Standard + Z Camera (ToF Technology) unit. Android 9 Pie in powering everything, with the help of a 3,550mAh battery.

While pricing and availability are not mentioned, we won’t officially see the LG G8s ThinQ in the U.S.

