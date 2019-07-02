LG G8S ThinQ announced, gets an additional third camera

LG introduced the G8 ThinQ flagship at the 2019 MWC in February, with its sound-emitting display, palm vein authentication, and flagship specs. Select markets in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East will be able, starting later this month, to purchase the LG G8S ThinQ, which combines, according to LG, “many of the stand-out features and technologies applied to the flagship LG G8 ThinQ with unique touches that are popular with target consumers“.

The processor stays the same, the G8S ThinQ being powered by the Snapdragon 855 chip. The display gets a tad larger at 6.2-inches, but the resolution goes down to FHD+ at 2248 x 1080 pixels, while remaining an OLED panel with 18.7:9 aspect ratio. RAM and storage also stay the same at 6GB and 128GB, respectively.

While the front facing duo is the same, with an 8MP (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80˚) and a Z Camera (ToF Technology) duo, the main camera system on the back gets an additional, third unit, compared to the G8 ThinQ.

We now have a system composed of a 13MP super wide (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 137˚) shooter, a 12MP standard (F1.8 / 1.4μm / 78˚) camera, and a 12MP telephoto (F2.6 / 1.0μm / 48˚) unit. The battery is also slightly larger, at 3,550mAh, and the phone ships with Android 9 Pie and its IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as MIL-STD 810G Compliance.

Pricing for the LG G8S ThinQ will be announced locally in every market, and the phone will be available, as seen in the image above, in three color options: Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, and Mirror White.