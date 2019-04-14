LG G8: What is this ThinQ? | #PNWeekly 353

Qualcomm announced more moves toward better AI and mid-range Snapdragon processors that bring top-tier gaming and camera features to potentially more affordable products. And then Samsung comes out of the post-Qualcomm gate with said processor and a MOTORIZED ROTATING CAMERA! Phones are getting weird, and in our final segment we have no better example of it than the ‘claw controlled,’ not-so-wide angle LG G8 ThinQ. Technical difficulties and tax season won’t keep us from having a show on all these topics this week.

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

