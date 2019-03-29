Android

LG G8 ThinQ available in the U.S. starting April 11, pre-orders start now

The LG G8 ThinQ was announced on February 24 at the 2019 MWC in Barcelona. The company today announced its U.S. availability. Pre-orders for the phone are starting today, with the phone being available April 11. You’ll be able to grab it from major retailers and carriers, including AT&T, Best Buy, B&H, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile. It will set you back $819.99, but in some cases you’ll benefit from introductory promotions up to $150.

B&H Photo has it up for pre-order at $699.99. Click here to get it in black.

The LG G8 ThinQ is the phone that has a display that acts as a speaker. It’s a sound emitting display which is 6.1-inches in diagonal, with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and , QHD+ resolution of 3120×1440 pixels. Underneath the hood there’s a Snapdragon 855 chip, helped by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera trio on the back is a 16MP+12MP+8MP system, while the front-facer is a 8MP+ToF duo. Powering everything is a 3,500mAh battery and Android 9 Pie.

If you want to read more about the LG G8 ThinQ, check out all the details here, of watch out hands-on video below.

