LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to feature a Time of Flight selfie camera

As part of LG’s usual pre-announcement campaign for unreleased products, the company has told us about the LG G8 ThinQ’s battery. Now, it’s telling us about its selfie camera.

Specifically, it’s talking about the Time of Flight sensor and the REAL3 camera system provided by German firm Infineon Technologies that will provide depth data to enhance the front-facing photo-taking experience. The sensor scatters infrared light and receives echoes back to generate a cloud of depth points.

Device renders leaked by our partners at XDA-Developers first suggested the possibility of a change to the selfie camera setup from previous LG flagships.

All told, expect to see the G8 push harder on facial authentication and Animoji-like features as Apple does with its TrueDepth system on current iPhones. It is expected to launch at an event on February 24.