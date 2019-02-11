LG G8 ThinQ price gets leaked, will be a sub-$1,000 phone

It is believed that LG will unveil the G8 ThinQ at a special event on February 24, pre-MWC. The company not only confirmed the upcoming flagship’s full name, the LG G8 ThinQ, but it also gave us some details about its selfie camera. It will be a ToF camera that will facilitate face unlocking and selfie snapping with true depth.

Other rumors emerged, like the mockup render above, and the possible battery size, but this leak that surfaced over the weekend has nothing to do with hardware or features. The image you see below has been allegedly snapped off of an internal system listing for a retailer that just received the SKU listing for the upcoming phone. The price is in Canadian Dollars, which means that after conversion, we will end up with a sub-$1,000 phone. 1,199.99 CAD translates to $903 today, leading us to believe that an $899 price point could be the target.

Of note is that the listing is for the 128GB variant, so we expect the smaller, 64GB version to drop to a possible price point of $849. Now, of course, this is all speculation and currency conversion, as LG might have a different strategy for the U.S. than for Canada. LG will definitely tell us more at their special event.