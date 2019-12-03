A stable version of Android 10 is rolling out as an update to the LG G8 ThinQ, according to several reports. An Android 10 preview was available in Korea through a special program, but now it appears that the refresh is ready for prime-time.

The version rolling out is G820N20c, and is apparently available to download in Korea. It also contains the November 2019 patches, and the improved user interface.

The Android 10 update will likely start hitting international LG G8 ThinQ models soon, and, as noted by the report, the same can be expected for the V50 ThinQ, as its Android 10 preview program has also kicked off.

Via: XDA Developers