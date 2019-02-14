The LG G8 ThinQ display will be its speaker, company confirms

Early this year, during CES, we first heard of a rumor that LG might employ SoD technology for the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ. SoD, short for sound-on-display, is a technology that interestingly was showed off at the 2018 CES by the same company, on its TVs; it enables the display or screen to emit sounds, basically turning your display into the speaker. Said technology was rumored for the upcoming LG flagship, and now the company pretty much confirmed it.

For the LG G7 ThinQ, the Korean company used the phone’s housing as an audio chamber to amplify sound emitted by the speaker. In case of the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ, the company officially admits to employing what it calls Crystal Sound OLED (CSO). In its own words, it is “an innovative technology that utilizes the phone’s OLED display as an audio amplifier”.

LG claims it developed the technology in-house, and what it basically does is transform the OLED display into a diaphragm, “vibrating the entire surface to produce sound with impressive volume”.

Interestingly, there will also be a speaker for stereo output. The way it works, as LG describes it, is that while in speakerphone mode, “impressive bass” will come out through the bottom speaker. When in stereo mode, the bottom speaker will be backed up by sound coming out from the top of the screen.

Renders of the LG G8 ThinQ have already been leaked, as the company is preparing for its February 24 MWC 2019 event.