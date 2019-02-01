Android

LG G8 ThinQ battery revealed to be 17 percent larger than G7’s

The LG G8 ThinQ will reportedly receive a fairly larger battery than its predecessor according to government documents.

A filing at Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency, locally called Anatel, details the main specifications for the BL-T41 battery from LG, the cell that will presumably be in the G8. MobielKopen reports that it will have a typical capacity of 3,500mAh or an extra 500mAh from the G7 ThinQ’s BL-T39 unit.

As leaks of the LG “Alpha” device have shown, we’re looking forward to a larger device with more technology packed inside of it, so any extra energy that can be squeezed into that space will be needed.

And to be clear, it appears that the LG G8 ThinQ will not be the 5G phone — the V50 ThinQ 5G will be.

Via
PhoneArena
Source
MobielKopen
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
battery, Brazil, certification, G8 ThinQ, government, Leaks, LG, News, Rumors, Specs
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.