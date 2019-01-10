LG G8 ThinQ announcement might happen at MWC

It is interesting to see what kind of strategies companies are employing when it comes to product announcements. We all know, for years now, that announcing something at a major trade show like MWC, CES, or IFA, means sharing the headlines with half a dozen of your competitors. Still, at the same time, it means having worldwide media at your event to spread the word.

We’ve recently heard how Samsung might have allegedly changed its plans to launch the Galaxy S10 at MWC because of Huawei’s alleged foldable smartphone coming to Barcelona. Similarly, a new report suggests that LG might change its mind about announcing the G8 ThinQ at MWC because of Xiaomi. And the list could, and probably will go on.

The last time LG launched a flagship at MWC was the LG G6 of 2017. Last year’s LG G7 ThinQ launch happened in Seoul in May. According to a new report though, LG is bringing the flagship back to MWC, and we’ll likely see the G8 in Barcelona. This is mostly for the global attention we talked about, and, second, reportedly to accelerate the 2019 product portfolio launch and roll-out.

The report, however, mentions that Xiaomi is rumored to plan an event on the same day, maybe even at the same time as LG. This would be a major power play, so plans can change at any time. We’ll see how this plays out.