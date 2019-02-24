LG G8 ThinQ official with sound emitting display, palm vein authentication

Some of the LG G8 rumors and leaks we’ve been hearing recently were spot on, while others were a bit off. No need to wonder any more, as the LG G8 ThinQ has now officially been introduced at MWC 2019. The Korean manufacturer emphasizes on advanced optics and audio capabilities for the phone, making this obviously geared towards multimedia consumption.

There are three innovations on the LG G8 ThinQ. First is the Crystal Sound OLED, which LG officially confirmed prior to the show, but not before the leaks and rumors suggested it. The technology uses the smartphone’s display as a speaker diaphragm. Basically, the screen is emitting sounds, eliminating the need for a front speaker.

The second innovation is what LG is calling Hand ID. The advanced palm vein authentication is possible thanks to the Z Camera, backed up by ToF technology. The system is basically looking for, and identifying users based on the shape, thickness and other individual characteristics of the veins in the palms. Unlocking the phone is possible simply by placing the hand in front of the front-facer. Together with the Fingerprint Scanner and Face unlock (ToF), the Hand ID makes the LG G8 ThinQ the phone with the most security options at the moment.

The Z Camera enables Air Motion gesture control, for the third innovation on the phone. Waving your hand in front of the phone allows the user to accomplish easy tasks, like changing the volume or switching apps.

Additionally, LG introduces Video Portrait, which is basically identical to a photo portrait mode. It allows shooting portrait videos with bokeh effects.

Under the hood the LG G8 ThinQ is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chip, paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that’s expandable. The display is a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution at 3120 x 1440 pixels and 564ppi. It also emits sounds, together with the Boombox Speaker (LG introduced on the G7 ThinQ) which turns the entire phone’s housing into a resonance chamber.

The camera setup has a dual approach, with a 16MP wide-angle lens with f/1.9, 1.0μm, and 107 degrees, plus a 12MP standard shooter with f/1.5, 1.4μm, and 78 degrees. The front-facer is an 8MP unit with f/1.7, 1.22μm, and 80 degrees, plus a ToF Z Camera.

The LG G8 ThinQ comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box, and is powered by a 3,500mAh battery, with QuickCharge 3.0 capabilities. Usual suspects include Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, as well as MIL-STD 810G compliance.

The LG G8 ThinQ will be available “in the coming weeks” in the U.S., but exact pricing and availability details will be announced by carriers and retailers. Color options include Carmine Red, New Aurora Black, and New Platinum Gray.