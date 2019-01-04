LG G8 tipped to feature Sound on Display technology

At the end of last year there was a report that suggested Samsung is going to show off some new tech at CES. It is called Sound on Display, and apparently Samsung will allegedly hide the speaker behind the screen. The technology already exists for TVs and it was actually LG that showed it off at the 2018 CES. Samsung is planning on allegedly bringing that to smartphones.

The other Korean manufacturer, LG, is also considering this, according to an @OnLeaks tweet. The LG G8 (probably ThinQ) is hinted as the phone that will feature Sound on Display. Now, LG has done some interesting things speaker-wise with the G7’s Boombox feature and turning the entire phone into a sound chamber. The company cares about multimedia, so it will be interesting to see how it will implement Sound on Display.

The question still remains on whether the main speaker will be tucked inside or behind the display, or only the earpiece. In the past, we’ve seen phones use bone conduction to transmit sounds without an actual speaker per se, but we’ll probably know more once we see a working prototype, regardless if made by Samsung or LG.