LG G8 Air Gestures? Galaxy S10 Plus IRL Leaks | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, LG just sent out a teaser telling us to say “Goodbye Touch” for its February 24 Event. The Galaxy S10 Plus was spotted in the wild again showing off its dual front cameras. Xiaomi’s co-founder just released a video with the company’s foldable smartphone that we expect to see very soon. Spotify will let you block artists whose music you don’t want to listen to or see in playlists. We end today’s show with Meizu’s Zero device with no ports or movable parts.
- LG MWC 2019 teaser is all about gesture control
- Another Samsung Galaxy S10+ real-life image pops up
- Check out this cool Xiaomi foldable smartphone: you’ll want one!
- You will soon be able to block unwanted artists on Spotify
- The Meizu Zero has a no-hole ceramic unibody construction
