LG G8 announcement to happen on February 24?

It will probably have the ThinQ in its name, but that doesn’t change the fact that we’re looking at this year’s LG flagship, the LG G8 (ThinQ). There were some earlier rumors pointing to this, followed by some renders of an LG phone codenamed “Alpha”, which LG claimed was not the G8. Whether it will feature Sound on Display technology, 3D camera, and/or a modular add-on screen is yet unknown.

According to a recent report, LG is preparing to unveil this year’s LG G8 flagship before MWC, pretty much like its main homeland competitor, Samsung. If this report is accurate, it means that LG will not even wait an entire year to do so, as the LG G7 was announced in May of 2018.

The report from the Korean media suggests a phone with a Snapdragon 855 chip, a triple-camera setup with 3D shooting capabilities, and a waterdrop notch, some of which we have already either heard rumors of, or seen LG do.

Whether this report is accurate or not will pretty much depend on what we’ll see on the 24th of next month, or whatever the internet leaks until then. We’ll be here, and there in Barcelona, to let you know.