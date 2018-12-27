LG G8 will be separate from 5G phone, have droplet notch and 3D-sensing camera
For the enormous amount of buzz building for the Galaxy S10, we’ve heard next to nothing about the chaebol next door: LG.
The only thing that we might have been able to link up with its 2019 spring flagship, what we’ve called the LG G8, was that it could be headed to Sprint as a 5G phone.
We’re now learning from sources to ETnews that, much like the majority of the speculative Galaxy S10 models, this phone will be 4G-only. It will also feature a minimal “water droplet-style” display notch, shrinking away from the intrusion seen on the LG G7 ThinQ. For the first time in the ‘G’ series, it will also have an advanced depth-sensing camera — whether it relies on infrared or time of flight technology or if it’s on the rear or front side, we don’t know.
There’s a little dissonance in the intelligence when it comes to codenames. ETnews refers to it as “Seal” while leaks blogger Evan Blass seems to imply the name to be “Alpha.”
Beyond:Samsung::Alpha:LG
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 27, 2018
The G8 would be released in March — we infer that will make way for an introduction at MWC 2019. It would be separate from a dedicated 5G device, dubbed “Pride,” that will likely receive its own branding.
Additionally, the company was rumored to announce a folding smartphone, internally known as “Stability,” at a CES keynote. Those plans have since been shelved, as Blass had earlier reported, and it looks like for good reason: ETnews reports that it will be a third quarter release.
The likelihood of LG showing that foldable at CES has plummeted, I’m hearing.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 17, 2018
In the meantime, LG will take on January with the Q9 — it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 6.1-inch display and a 3,000mAh battery.
