LG G7 ThinQ bootloops have been reported, but a fix is coming soon

LG has been having issues with bootloop situations, and it seems that they have another one in their hands. This time it affects the LG G7 ThinQ devices, but not all of them. These bootloop issues are restricted to a certain area and specific network.

Some users of the LG G7 ThinQ have been reporting bootloop issues in European countries. These users all have one thing in common. They are all T-Mobile clients. LG is already working on a fix for these issues, and it is said that will come in the next days. They are working on a new software that will allow affected customers to roll back the update that started giving problems. However, LG also recommends their customers to contact an LG call center or local service center for more assistance. LG has been having the same issues since the LG G4 and the Nexus 5. Let’s just hope they figure this out soon.