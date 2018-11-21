The LG G7 ThinQ has a $220 discount at B&H Photo Video

Deals don’t seem to stop coming this week, and now we have a $220 discount on a very nice option from this 2018. Now, if you want a new LG G7 ThinQ, B&H is where you need to be.

The LG G7 ThinQ is being sold for just $530 at B&H. It’s really a nice smartphone, and it comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It’s an unlocked version that will work on GSM and CDMA networks. This is also the lowest price we’ve seen for this device after a discount on Amazon that had it on sale for $570. You are also getting a clear case and a glass screen protector for free with your purchase.