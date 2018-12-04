The LG G7 ThinQ has a $220 discount at B&H Photo

Maybe LG devices aren’t as good as other smartphones in sales, but at least they always present decent phones. The best part is that sometimes these smartphones get important discounts to help their sales numbers go up. That’s precisely the case for the LG G7 ThinQ right now at B&H.

Maybe you don’t want to pay $750 for a new LG G7 ThinQ, but how does $530 sound? Yes, it has a weird name, but you can still call it the LG G7 and it still includes a SD845 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space in this new and unlocked version (GSM and CDMA). You have Platinum and Black color options to choose from. Plus, you will also get a screen protector and a clear case form M&H if you decide to get this device.