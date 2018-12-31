Android

LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update coming in Q1 2019

LG G7 ThinQ

LG wasn’t always great at delivering major software updates to its phones, at least outside of their home market, Korea. The current LG G7 ThinQ flagship received some betas but nothing official, final, and stable until now. Sure, LG’s own custom user interface running on top Android goes deeps, and it’s rather heavy, but that’s should be an excuse to leave phones behind.

According to a company post, the LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update will start rolling out in the first quarter of 2019. Rather vague, but at least owners of the phone know roughly what to expect. As far as other phones are concerned, like the G6, V30 ThinQ, and V40 ThinQ, those will have to wait, at least for the Pie update. Sure, some bugfix and performance improving updates are planned, but the Pie update is not mentioned in the document.

That doesn’t mean it can’t arrive in the second quarter of 2019, or even in the first one. What it means is that, according to the document at the source link, LG is prioritizing the G7 ThinQ, and that if you have another LG phone, you’ll have to keep waiting and not get your hopes up.

Via
XDA Developers
Source
LG
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, G7, G7 ThinQ, LG, News, V30, V30 ThinQ, V40, V40 ThinQ
