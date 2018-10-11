LG G7 One lands in Canada on October 19, documents say
LG’s first Android One push — which, despite its aged internals, is quite a substantial push — is about to head to market. And all we need to know about it lies in some papers in Canada.
MobileSyrup has obtained the plans of Rogers-owned carrier Fido to sell the LG G7 One from October 19. Customers who opt for two-year tariffs will pay $519 on a Small plan, $449 on a Medium and $299 on a Large. The full retail price, which no-contract buyers will pay, is $799 (US$614).
The same documents claim LG’s suggested retail price is $775. All the major carriers including Fido’s parent Rogers, Telus, Bell, Koodo Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Videotron, Eastlink and SaskTel among others are expected to sell the phone.
The LG G7 One differs from the G7ThinQ in that it uses last year’s Snapdragon 835 chipset from Qualcomm and has only 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and single cameras on both front and back sides. With Android One, software is very close to stock AOSP and receives updates quicker than most other Android phones.
