LG G7 Fit, 2018’s Snapdragon 821 phone, available soon
Qualcomm MSM8996 Pro Snapdragon 821
Quad-core (4x2.4GHz Kryo)
Adreno 530 GPU
6.1 inches LCD
1440 x 3120 (~563 ppi)
Super Bright Display (1,000 nits)
4GB RAM
32GB or 64GB storage + microSD up to 2TB
Rear: 16MP f/2.2 @ 76°
Front: 8MP f/1.9 @ 80°
3,000mAh battery
Quick Charge 3.0
158 grams
IP68
Android 8.1 Oreo
Announced at IFA and coming out just in time for the holiday season to provide backup options to the V40 ThinQ, the LG G7 Fit is now being distributed throughout Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
It’s a very straightforward LG G7 ThinQ lookalike, but with a lighter internal spec load such as the two-and-a-half-year-old Snapdragon 821 chipset — it was featured on the LG G6 a long time ago when the Snapdragon 835 was coming into play — 4GB of RAM and single front and rear cameras. What stays is the Super Bright Display with brightness going up to 1,000 nits, an enticing 32-bit Quad DAC system, a large resonance chamber for Boombox-quality output and a suite of AI CAM features.
The device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP68 resistance, FM radio, NFC and a USB-C port.
Pricing and availability will be determined locally.
