Android

LG G7 Fit, 2018’s Snapdragon 821 phone, available soon

Contents
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8996 Pro Snapdragon 821
Quad-core (4x2.4GHz Kryo)
Adreno 530 GPU

Screen Size

6.1 inches LCD
1440 x 3120 (~563 ppi)
Super Bright Display (1,000 nits)

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

32GB or 64GB storage + microSD up to 2TB

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP f/2.2 @ 76°
Front: 8MP f/1.9 @ 80°

Battery

3,000mAh battery
Quick Charge 3.0

Weight

158 grams

Materials

IP68

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo

Announced at IFA and coming out just in time for the holiday season to provide backup options to the V40 ThinQ, the LG G7 Fit is now being distributed throughout Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

It’s a very straightforward LG G7 ThinQ lookalike, but with a lighter internal spec load such as the two-and-a-half-year-old Snapdragon 821 chipset — it was featured on the LG G6 a long time ago when the Snapdragon 835 was coming into play — 4GB of RAM and single front and rear cameras. What stays is the Super Bright Display with brightness going up to 1,000 nits, an enticing 32-bit Quad DAC system, a large resonance chamber for Boombox-quality output and a suite of AI CAM features.

The device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP68 resistance, FM radio, NFC and a USB-C port.

Pricing and availability will be determined locally.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
LG
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, G7 Fit, IFA 2018, LG, News, qualcomm, release date, Snapdragon 821, Specs
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed