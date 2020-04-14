LG-Folder-2
LG has announced a new Android flip phone. The LG Folder 2 is successor of the Folder that was introduced back in 2018. It comes with a SOS Key on the back that lets you call a preregistered number by pressing three times quickly within 1.5 seconds.

Further, there’s a hotkey button above the call button. It lets you activate AI voice service or recording function depending on the carrier. You can ask questions for weather, date, time, simple calculation, and more from the AI voice.

LG Folder 2

LG Folder 2 specifications

  • 2.8-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA LCD screen
  • 0.9-inch mono front screen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
  • 1GB RAM, 8GB Internal memory, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • 2MP camera
  • FM Radio, SOS key
  • Dimensions: 107.9x55x18mm; Weight: 127g
  • 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
  • 1,470mAh battery

The LG Folder 2 will be made available in New Platinum Grey and White colors. It is priced at 198,000 won (~ $162 / Rs 12,405). The phone will go on sale in South Korea from April 17.

Source: LG

