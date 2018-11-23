We know Samsung is preparing its foldable smartphone, tentatively named Galaxy Flex, as the company wants to be the first with such a device commercially available. But meanwhile, the competition is not standing still. We’ve just recently heard that Huawei is trademarking names that clearly indicate a similar device that is foldable or flexible. If you thought LG was willing to risk missing out on the party, you’re wrong. They are also trademarking future possible names that could describe a similar device.

A couple of days ago LG filed trademarks with the EU’s Intellectual Property Office. Flex, Foldi and Duplex are the monikers LG is trying to protect, and, as you can see, they are pretty self-explanatory. These are falling under the Class 9 category, which describes smartphones.

As with any patent or trademark filing, this doesn’t mean that we will see a device any time soon, if at all. Not to mention that LG has already been using the Flex name with its G Flex line-up, which is now defunct. However, it could be an indication that the phone-maker is taking this seriously. Now, the only question is: who will be the first one? Samsung, Huawei, or LG?