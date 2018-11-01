LG foldable smartphone tipped for CES 2019

Most of the recent news cycles dedicated to foldable smartphones have landed with Samsung. Its latest earnings call even mentioned foldables as a pillar on which its mobile division will stake upon.

But rival chaebol LG shouldn’t be counted out yet.

I can’t speak for Samsung… …but I do know that LG plans to unveil a foldable phone at its 2019 CES keynote. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 31, 2018

Leaks journalist tweeted that LG will launch a foldable phone at its CES 2019 event — CTO I.P. Park will be one of three primary speakers at the keynote to the entire trade show.

Digital Trends inquired with head of global corporate communications Ken Hong about the rumor and, when pressed, he responded that “anything is possible at CES.”

As of August, LG has filed more patents than Samsung on foldable phone technologies, but it will take some convincing for a first-generation product with very visible points of potential failure to gain traction with consumers.