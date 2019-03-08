Android

LG smartwatches could also feature sound emitting displays

We’ve heard about the sound-on-display technology for quite some time, as it was first introduced in TVs. LG brought that particular technology to the smartphone with the introduction of the LG G8 ThinQ, and its Crystal Sound OLED. It eliminates the need for an earpiece that acts as a secondary speaker, as the display itself is the one that is emitting sounds.

A recently uncovered patent filing (PDF) reveals that LG has filed to trademark the “Display Speaker” moniker, which is pretty self-explanatory by itself. However, the application description, among many other things, also lists “smartphones in the form of wristwatches” as a potential usage scenario.

Of course, the technology will allow this feature, but just because it is trademarked and a usage scenario is being listed, doesn’t mean we’ll actually see a commercial product with these capabilities. Still, if LG is serious about this, we might see a smartwatch with a Display Speaker, which would allow LG to use a smaller footprint and shrink the form factor further, while also exploring other UX scenarios.

LG Patent (PDF)
Android, Wearables
Crystal Sound OLED, Display Speaker, LG, News, Sound on Display
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.