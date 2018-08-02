Some foldable smartphones could use panels made by LG Display

Foldable smartphones is what we really need to prepare for next year. Samsung is working on one. Huawei wants to be the first. Xiaomi and OPPO will also join the party. Which begs the question: who will supply all these foldable displays? It’s safe to assume Samsung will be using its own panels. Huawei has been rumored to seek out screens made by China’s BOE. The jury is still out for Xiaomi and OPPO, as the most recent report claims they’re yet to choose between BOE, Visionox, or LG Display.

A recent report from Korea seems to shed some light on the matter. LG Display has been mentioned in reports before, but according to this recent story, the Koreans are already working with global device manufacturers on foldable OLED panels. LG and Huawei are no strangers to collaborations. The panel inside the Mate RS is reportedly a flexible OLED made by LG, so the road is already paved for a future collaboration.

Two things we need to take away from all this: 1. it will be all about foldable smartphones next year, with major names expected to unveil their takes on the form factor; 2. Samsung, LG Display, BOE, and Visionox are the companies mentioned, for now, as possible suppliers for foldable panels.