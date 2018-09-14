LG Display joins Samsung as OLED suppliers for the Apple iPhone

Samsung was the only supplier of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for the Apple iPhone. Now, according to a recent report, South Korea’s LG Display has been chosen to become the second company to manufacture and supply the screens for the iPhone.

This story is particularly interesting because in July we’ve heard a similar report. It claimed that LG Display has already inked a deal with Apple. It was referring to supplying Apple with 24 million screens for the 2018 iPhones. Out of those, 20 million LCD (probably for the iPhone Xr), and 3-4 million OLED panels.

The was no comment from neither Apple nor LG Display until now on the matter. The information was published by the Electronic Times on Friday and is relying on unnamed sources. These sources claim that LG Display’s flexible OLED panels have been recently tested by Apple for quality.

This would not only mean securing a very good business for LG Display, but Apple could also benefit. The iPhone maker could gain access to bigger yield rates, stock, and faster delivery, reducing out-of-stock times dramatically. The fact that flexible OLED panels have passed Apple’s tests doesn’t necessarily mean a flexible/foldable iPhone will happen soon thought.