LG developer website will shut down on December 31

After LG announced that it’s leaving its smartphones business behind, it promised three years of software updates to its most recent flagship devices. LG promised that it would extend the life of their existing smartphones, but many users may be disappointed by the latest news. LG has just announced that it will shut down its developer website, and existing users won’t be able to unlock the bootloader after December 31, 2021.

Liliputing spotted that LG posted an announcement on its developer website. The news mentions that LG will terminate and stop issuing bootloader unlock keys to all of its devices, which means installing and flashing custom ROMs will not be available from next year. This means that unless you unlock the bootloader now, you won’t be able to install a new operating system onto your existing devices and extend the life of the device.

“Dear developers, We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all developers who visit the LG Mobile Developer website. LG made the difficult decision to close its mobile phone business to focus on other businesses that will provide new experiences and value for consumers. Hereby, we inform you that the service of LG Mobile Developer is scheduled to terminate on December 31st, 2021. • Service being terminated: LG Mobile Developer website services • Termination date: December 31, 2021 24:00 (KST, GMT + 9) After the service is terminated, all information provided on the website and issuing the bootloader unlock key will not be available. Personal information collected to provide services will be destroyed. However, we store personal information for a fixed period of time if required by relevant laws and regulations. We sincerely appreciate your loyalty and support of LG Mobile Developer during this time and ask for your understanding. Thank you.”

If you want to keep your supported LG smartphone for a while longer, it’s worth unlocking the bootloader now, as you won’t have an option for much longer. Our sister site, XDA-Developers, also contains a lot of information and helpful guides on how you can get the most out of your unsupported devices, head over to find out more.