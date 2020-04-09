LG has officially revealed sketches that point towards the design language of its upcoming phones. The minimalistic design features a “Raindrop” camera and front-back symmetrical curves.

Contrary to the trend of the squarish camera bump, the upper-left corner of the LG phone’s backside hosts three rear cameras and an LED flash in descending order by size, which according to LG is “meant to evoke images of falling raindrops.”





We can notice a slight bump on the main sensor, while the other two lens lie seamlessly under the smooth glass. Overall, it looks cleaner and sleeker.

Another new design element that will be making its debut in the upcoming device is “3D Arc Design.” It basically means curved edges. The display edges, as well as the rear panel’s edges, are symmetrically curved.

What do you think of LG’s new design language? Do you like it? Tell us in the comments below.

Source: LG