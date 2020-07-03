It seems that LG wants to become associated with innovation once again. The company has apparently decided to give its users dual display devices instead of one foldable device, but there could be a good reason.

It seems that LG is getting things ready to turn one of its patents into an actual rollable device. Yes, LG is working on a rollable device, which was seen in patents last year. According to recent information from Korea, this device, codenamed Project B, may arrive early in 2021. The device would arrive with a BOE display, instead of one from LG Display, and according to the Elec, its prototype is already under production.

“The company has begun production for the prototype of the device at its factory in Pyeongtaek. Most commercial products goes to three to four trial production beforehand. Around a thousand to two thousand units are produced per one trial production session.”

LG is trying to stir things up and make changes that will improve sales numbers since it’s been losing money in this division for twenty straight quarters. This year we should receive a new “horizontal device codenamed Wing, while the new rollable phone and a new “traditional looking” flagship phone, codenamed Rainbow, in the first half of 2021.

Source GSM Arena

Via The Elec