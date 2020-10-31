We could say that LG has been absent from the flagship segment for some months now. The company decided to kill off its G-series to make room for a new high-end midranger that we now know as the LG Velvet. However, it seems that the company is now ready to give us a new flagship, along with a new device that will feature a rollable display.

According to recent reports from The Elec, LG is focusing on two phone projects for 2021, Rainbow and B Project. Rainbow is expected to be a classic flagship, the next device in the V-series, while the B Project is supposed to be a new smartphone with a rollable screen. The B project is also part of LG’s explorer project, which was the one responsible for giving is the recently launched Wing, which means that we will most likely receive new phones with interesting designs.

“Meanwhile, LG will produce strategically important models on its own next year. Its next flagship phone, codenamed Rainbow, and its rollable smartphones, codenamed B Project, will be produced by LG itself.

“Rainbow will be launched within the first quarter of 2021. B Project will launch in March of 2021.

“Rainbow will likely be level in specs to LG’s V series. The company last launched the V60 ThinQ 5G in the US in March. It used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 __ LG Velvet had used the Snapdragon 765.”

LG’s rollable phone is expected to have part of its screen rolled up to make it more compact when not in use. It would then roll out to give us a larger screen area. The company already teased this device at the end of the announcement of the Wing, and we are expecting to get it in March. However, Rainbow, the new phone of the V-series, could arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 in the first quarter of 2021. The Elec also reports that LG is expecting to ship around 26 million smartphones this year, with more than 30 million shipments in sight for 2021.

Source The Elec

Via GSM Arena