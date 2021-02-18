Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone sometime in 2023, if not later, but that doesn’t stop us from getting tons of rumors about the upcoming device. The latest rumor comes from DigiTimes’s Chinese publication that claims Cupertino is getting some help from LG on foldable display development.

It seems that the Chinese publication of DigiTimes knows something we don’t about Apple’s foldable iPhone. They cite industry sources when claiming that LG Display is assisting Apple with the development of a foldable OLED display for the upcoming foldable iPhone. However, they don’t specify if LG will be in charge of supplying these foldable panels for the foldable phone.

We know that Apple usually relies on Samsung as their primary supplier for OLED displays for the higher-end iPhones, with LG helping with the more affordable variants. Previous rumors also suggest that Samsung will be Apple’s first choice to get the foldable displays for its foldable device since the company has also allegedly provided Apple with a large number of foldable display samples for testing in their two possible design options. Rumors also claim that Apple has allegedly decided to use a clamshell design that will look like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or the Moto RAZR.

Jon Prosser has also revealed some interesting information about this foldable iPhone in the last few days, as his sources claim that the foldable iPhone will arrive with several color options to choose from, meaning that this device will target a wider audience. And yesterday, we also received information suggesting that this device will arrive with a 7-inch OLED display and Apple Pencil support. However, we can’t tell if Apple will also develop a new and smaller Pencil for this device or if it’s going compatible with the current models in the market.

Source DigiTimes

Via MacRumors