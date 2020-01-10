We’ve recently seen alleged case renders suggest the design of the upcoming LG G9 ThinQ, and now additional cases seem to confirm what we’ve seen.

Above and below you can see that said renders seem to confirm the quad-camera setup, similar to the V60 ThinQ we’ve spotted earlier this week. We can also see a 3.5mm headphone port, but we’d advise you to stay skeptical for the time being.

Whether it’s the G9 ThinQ, the V60 ThinQ, or something else LG will use, but the company’s CEO said that LG’s mobile business will be profitable by 2021.

LG Electronics mobile business is going to be profitable by 2021. I can say we can make that happen as LG Electronics will expand our mobile lineup and steadily release new ones attached with some wow factors to woo consumers Kwon Bong-seok

The executive didn’t specify how exactly LG will achieve this, nor did he elaborate on the wow factors. LG’s mobile business hasn’t been profitable in years, but the company wants to obviously turn this around.

Via: Slashleaks, Engadget