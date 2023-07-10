We’re just hours away from one of the best and hottest sales events of the year, as Prime Day savings kick off tomorrow, July 11th. We have seen tons of outstanding offers applied to smartphones, wearables, and other great devices. Still, there’s been an exciting flow of discounts applied to smart TVs, where we have seen desirable options from Hisense, Sony, and more. But the latest offers will get you up to 33 percent savings on one of LG’s best 4K smart TVs.

Amazon’s latest deals will get you a new 42-inch LG C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV for just $800, thanks to a very compelling 33 percent discount. This model usually sells for $1,200, meaning you can score $400 instant savings if you choose to take advantage of this deal. Savings are also available on larger models, but they will also have you paying more for a new smart TV. For instance, you can get the 55-inch model for $1,097 with 27 percent savings or get the 65-inch model for $1,497 with 21 percent savings.

Suppose you want more options to consider; in that case, check out the LG C3 Series 55-inch Class OLED evo 4K smart TV, now selling for $1,497 with 21 percent discounts. This model is perfect for gamers, as it is powered by the a9 AI Processor Gen6 made exclusively for LG OLED, and it will deliver 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rates. You also get NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR to improve gaming quality further, and four HDMI 2.1 ports to connect all our gaming consoles.

Other great alternatives come from TCL, where the 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV sells for $1,500 thanks to a $700 discount, representing 32 percent savings. This model comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, ul to 120Hz refresh rates in regular use or up to 240Hz with the company’s Game Accelerator. And if you want something more affordable, you can also consider picking up a new 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini LED TV that goes for $1,200 after a 29 percent discount.