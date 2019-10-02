LG announces Meridian audio-tuned Tone+ wireless earbuds

LG is throwing in its own competitor in the true wireless earbuds game, with the newly announced Tone+, which are tuned by Meridian Audio, an English manufacturer of high-performance, high-fidelity audio and video components and systems.

With a battery rated for six hours of playback time, the LG Tone+ features fast charging with the ability of a five minute charge to deliver up to one hour of playback. Rated IPX4, the Tone+ comes with noise cancellation features, as well as touch sensitive regions for controlling playback, calls, or your assistant.

Available in black on October 28 (white version being scheduled for November), the LG Tone+ will go for KRW259,999, (roughly $215)