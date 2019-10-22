Announced on September 9, at this year’s IFA 2019, the LG G8X ThinQ, and its Dual Screen accessory are coming to the U.S. Available starting November 1 at major wireless providers and national retailers, including Amazon, AT&T and Sprint, it will go for $699.99, unlocked. The price is for the LG G8X ThinQ and LG Dual Screen bundle. Pre-orders start on Friday, October 25.

As for the device itself, the LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ration and FHD + resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 platform, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The dual camera system on the back consists of a 12MP standard shooter (f/1.8, 1.4μm, 78˚ FoV) and a 13MP super-wide angle unit (f/2.4, 1.0μm, 136˚ FoV). For the selfie shooter, LG opted for a 32MP standard camera (f/1.9, 0.8μm, 79˚FoV).

Whether gaming, watching, creating, sharing or working, LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen lets consumers do more at once. LG continues to push the boundaries of smartphone features, and LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen offers everything you need in a device – from an innovative design to an immersive entertainment experience to cameras that take photography to the next level — William Cho, president and CEO of LG North America

A 4,000mAh battery is powering the device, as well as the Dual Screen accessory, if attached. This basically is another identical display, with an extra, third display LG calls the Cover Display: a 2.1-inch Mono unit. It can be unfolded 180 degrees completely so you can have a dual screen experience, or a single screen experience if you fold it all the way back.